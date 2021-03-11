Tesla faces new reality of tough competition
Elon Musk proved consumers would buy electric cars; now rivals are tapping into that demand
Tesla Inc.’s grip on critical markets is showing early signs of slipping as established auto makers push rival models in their race to catch up to Elon Musk’s vision for an electric-car future.
In the U.S., Ford Motor Co.’s electric sport-utility vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, has begun eating into Tesla’s market share, according to new market data, while in Europe, the world’s largest electric-car market, Volkswagen AG beat Tesla to become the top-selling all-electric vehicle maker there last year. In other markets, such as Asia, Tesla’s market share has held up and even grown.
