Tesla faces new reality of tough competition

In the U.S., Ford Motor Co.’s electric sport-utility vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, has begun eating into Tesla’s market share, according to new market data, while in Europe, the world’s largest electric-car market, Volkswagen AG beat Tesla to become the top-selling all-electric vehicle maker there last year. In other markets, such as Asia, Tesla’s market share has held up and even grown.

