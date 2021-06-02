Tesla failed to oversee Elon Musk’s tweets, SEC argued in letters

From the start, the social-media policy was difficult for the SEC to enforce. The SEC accused Mr. Musk of violating the rules in February 2019 and asked a Manhattan federal court to consider holding him in contempt. The judge signaled she wanted the two sides to settle the dispute and they agreed to modify the policy by clarifying which topics required pre-approval. Those were identified as including communications about production figures, new business lines and the company’s financial condition.