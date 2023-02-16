Tesla fires employees in retaliation to union campaign: complaint
- The company fired more than 30 employees, the union said in the statement, adding that the workers also received an email with an updated policy
Tesla Inc on Wednesday laid off dozens of employees from its Autopilot department at its Buffalo plant in New York, a day after workers launched a campaign to form a union, according to a complaint filed with a government agency.
