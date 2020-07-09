Tesla gaining ground pushes China EV bubble toward bursting

Faraday hasn’t got a target date to start production, Breitfeld said in an interview. It is seeking about $850 million in additional funding, though that amount would far exceed what’s needed to start production and ramp it up, he said. Faraday has been approached by willing investors and expects to make an announcement on securing funds within the next four weeks, he said. Breitfeld said small batch production could start nine months after funding is secured.