Tesla Inc. shares rose in early trading after the blog Electrek reported production capacity for the second quarter is already sold out.

The electric-car maker has communicated the level of demand for its vehicles to employees, Electrek said, citing unnamed sources. The author of the post has disclosed in the past he is a Tesla shareholder. The stock pared a 2.9% gain to trade up 1.2% before the start of regular trading.

Tesla sold a record of almost 185,000 vehicles in the first three months of the year despite having issues rolling out new versions of the Model S and X. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said he expects to start delivering S sedans with an updated interior, battery pack and drive units as soon as this month.





