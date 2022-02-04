Tesla has another setback in India. Now what?

Tesla is also up against the likes of Mercedes-Benz, which will roll out a locally assembled EQS -- the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan -- in India by the fourth quarter of this year. Indian roads are still dominated by cheap, petrol- and diesel-powered cars made by the local units of Hyundai Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp, with electric vehicles accounting for less than 1% of total sales, underscoring a huge opportunity for EV-makers in the world’s second-most populous nation.