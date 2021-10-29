Tesla has won over equity investors but not ratings firms

Moody’s and S&P said that market valuation isn’t a factor that contributes directly to a company’s rating. While the company currently has the financial profile of an investment-grade company, it faces several business risks, said Nishit Madlani, a senior director at S&P Global Ratings. Among those are competition from other electric-car makers, whether it can meet demand for its products as well as its exposure to future downturns as it produces more cars at an affordable price point, Mr. Madlani said.

