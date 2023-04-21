Tesla increases price of Model S, X in US after shares slump1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Tesla has raised the starting prices of all its Model S sedans and Model X sports utility vehicles by $2,500, or 2% to 3%, in an attempt to recover some of the steep price cuts imposed earlier this year, which had squeezed profit margins
Tesla Inc. increased the prices of Model S and Model X vehicles in the US, after the company’s share price slumped following first quarter earnings.
