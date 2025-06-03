Tesla leases space in Mumbai's Lodha Logistics Park, expanding India footprint

Bengaluru: American electric carmaker Tesla Inc. has leased 24,565 sq. ft. of space at Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai’s Kurla West. The transaction adds to the Elon Musk-promoted company’s steady expansion of its real estate footprint in India—through offices, showrooms, and now warehousing—as it inches towards an expected market entry.

Advertisement

The five-year lease was signed between Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt. Ltd and Lodha Developers, and registered on 16 May. Tesla will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹37.53 lakh, totalling over ₹24 crore over the lease term, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

A person familiar with the development said the leased space may be used as a service centre for Tesla's electric vehicles. The person added that the company may expand within the facility in future.

The deal marks Tesla’s third lease in Mumbai this year. In addition to a 30-seater office in a co-working centre in Kurla, it also took up space in the high-profile Maker Maxity complex in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at a record rate of ₹881 per sq. ft.

Advertisement

Lodha Logistics Park is a 400,000 sq. ft in-city distribution centre catering to last-mile delivery needs of e-commerce, quick-commerce and cloud kitchen firms.

Tesla and Lodha Developers did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Beyond Mumbai, Tesla leased 5,850 sq. ft. of office space in Pune last year and has recently taken showroom space in Delhi.

“Tesla’s India entry is taking shape through a deliberate, multi-city rollout—from its office in Pune to flagship showrooms in BKC and Delhi-NCR, co-working presence in BKC, and now a strategic warehousing facility in Kurla West,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix. “This 24,565 sq. ft. lease at ₹153 per sq. ft. is more than a real estate transaction—it’s a signal of intent. We’re witnessing Tesla build a high-impact EV ecosystem across India, anchored by prime commercial and logistics assets.”

Advertisement

Still, questions remain about Tesla’s manufacturing plans.