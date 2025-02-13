Tesla, Intel and the fecklessness of corporate boards

The same day, a judge in Delaware reaffirmed her ruling from January to annul the eye-watering $56bn compensation package awarded in 2018 to Elon Musk by the board of Tesla, his electric-car company. The decision is controversial. Tesla’s shareholders have minted it lately thanks to the soaring price of the company’s stock. In June 75% of them voted to bless the mega-paycheque (and move the company’s incorporation from Delaware to management-friendlier Texas). Tesla called the latest ruling “wrong" and will be filing an appeal. Still, the imbroglio is a reminder that Tesla’s notionally independent directors who signed off on Mr Musk’s windfall were, in a judge’s opinion, anything but.