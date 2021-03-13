Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement

Last April, a San Francisco federal judge said Tesla and Musk must face a lawsuit claiming Musk's going-private tweet defrauded shareholders.

2 min read . 06:33 AM IST

Reuters

According to a complaint in Delaware Chancery Court, which also names the electric car company's board as defendants, Musk's ‘erratic’ tweets and the failure of Tesla directors to ensure he complied with the SEC settlement have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses