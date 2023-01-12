Tesla investors argue Musk can get fair 'funding secured' trial in San Francisco2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 05:29 AM IST
Tesla investors argue Musk can receive fair 'funding secured' trial in San Francisco
Tesla investors argue Musk can receive fair 'funding secured' trial in San Francisco
A lawsuit alleging Elon Musk manipulated Tesla Inc's stock in 2018 should go to trial next week and he will be able to find unbiased jurors in San Francisco, despite local animosity, said a court filing by shareholders who are suing him for billions of dollars.