Antonio Gracias and Steve Jurvetson made a fortune from their bets on SpaceX when it was still a risky space startup. That isn’t the only long-shot wager the billionaires have placed.
Elon Musk’s inner circle is pouring cash into making psychedelics mainstream
SummarySpaceX and Tesla directors are backing academic research and a commercial venture seeking approval for MDMA-assisted therapy.
Antonio Gracias and Steve Jurvetson made a fortune from their bets on SpaceX when it was still a risky space startup. That isn’t the only long-shot wager the billionaires have placed.
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