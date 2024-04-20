Tesla knocks $2,000 off prices for 3 EVs after shares crash 39% YTD on falling sales
Tesla cuts US prices for 3 of its electric vehicle models after a difficult week
Tesla knocked USD 2,000 off the prices of three of its five models in the United States late Friday, another sign of the challenges facing the electric vehicle maker led by billionaire Elon Musk. The company cut the prices of the Model Y, a small SUV which is Tesla's most popular model and the top-selling electric vehicle in the US, and also of the Models X and S, its older and more expensive models.