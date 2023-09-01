Tesla launches new Model 3 with improved design and longer driving range

Tesla launches new Model 3 with improved design and longer driving range1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Tesla Inc. unveiled the first refresh of its popular Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range, but with a heftier-than-expected price tag in China where the EV maker is coming under increased pressure from local rivals.
Leading EV maker Tesla has unveiled a revamped version of its popular Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and a longer range. It is the first new or restyled car by the Elon Musk-led company since the launch of Model Y in 2020.
