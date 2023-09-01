Tesla launches new Model 3 with improved design and longer driving range
Tesla Inc. unveiled the first refresh of its popular Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range, but with a heftier-than-expected price tag in China where the EV maker is coming under increased pressure from local rivals.
Leading EV maker Tesla has unveiled a revamped version of its popular Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and a longer range. It is the first new or restyled car by the Elon Musk-led company since the launch of Model Y in 2020.
According to Tesla's China unit statement quoted by Reuters, the new Model 3 will come with a better acoustic system, an improved and comfortable interior and a display for back-seat passengers.
The updated Model 3 offers a range of 606 kilometers on a single charge which is around 9 percent higher than the last generation. The new model also comes with improved exterior design, a more sporty look and comes in two new colour options - Stealth Grey and Ultra Red.
The new Model 3 will be priced at 2,59,000 yuan or $35,800 in China, a more than 12 percent rise from the previous generation which was priced at 2,31,900 yuan. The new model 3 is available for order in China, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. Tesla is promising deliveries for the Model 3 begin in the fourth quarter while deliveries are expected to begin in January next year.