Tesla launches new Model 3 with improved design and longer driving range

Tesla Inc. unveiled the first refresh of its popular Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range, but with a heftier-than-expected price tag in China where the EV maker is coming under increased pressure from local rivals.

Leading EV maker Tesla has unveiled a revamped version of its popular Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and a longer range. It is the first new or restyled car by the Elon Musk-led company since the launch of Model Y in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Tesla faces federal probes over secret Elon Musk house project: Report According to Tesla's China unit statement quoted by Reuters, the new Model 3 will come with a better acoustic system, an improved and comfortable interior and a display for back-seat passengers.

The updated Model 3 offers a range of 606 kilometers on a single charge which is around 9 percent higher than the last generation. The new model also comes with improved exterior design, a more sporty look and comes in two new colour options - Stealth Grey and Ultra Red. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new Model 3 will be priced at 2,59,000 yuan or $35,800 in China, a more than 12 percent rise from the previous generation which was priced at 2,31,900 yuan. The new model 3 is available for order in China, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. Tesla is promising deliveries for the Model 3 begin in the fourth quarter while deliveries are expected to begin in January next year.

Also Read| Ex-Tesla employee reveals shocking details on worker conditions: 'You get fired on the spot. Because Elon was...' The rollout of Model 3 in China and markets where Tesla exports from its manufacturing hub suggests that the company's Shanghai plant could be the first to make the new model, reported Reuters.

The electric car maker said that it will also show the new Model 3 at the Munich auto show where many German automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes are expected to announce a set of new EVs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)