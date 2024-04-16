The 10% global job cuts announced by Elon Musk's Tesla amid falling sales is likely to hit the US and China markets the most. The two biggest markets of the EV maker will witness lay offs in sales, tech, and engineering, reported Reuters citing sources.

CEO Elon Musk on Monday told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters that the company is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!