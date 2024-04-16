Tesla lay off: US, China worst affected markets owing to 10% global job cuts by Elon Musk's EV firm
The 10% job cut by Elon Musk's Tesla is likely going to impact its biggest markets in the US and China
The 10% global job cuts announced by Elon Musk's Tesla amid falling sales is likely to hit the US and China markets the most. The two biggest markets of the EV maker will witness lay offs in sales, tech, and engineering, reported Reuters citing sources.
