Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.15 -0.47%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 753.00 -0.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tesla lay off: US, China worst affected markets owing to 10% global job cuts by Elon Musk's EV firm
BackBack

Tesla lay off: US, China worst affected markets owing to 10% global job cuts by Elon Musk's EV firm

Livemint

The 10% job cut by Elon Musk's Tesla is likely going to impact its biggest markets in the US and China

Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and ChinaPremium
Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and China

The 10% global job cuts announced by Elon Musk's Tesla amid falling sales is likely to hit the US and China markets the most. The two biggest markets of the EV maker will witness lay offs in sales, tech, and engineering, reported Reuters citing sources.

CEO Elon Musk on Monday told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters that the company is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App