Business News/ Companies / News/  Tesla lay off: US, China worst affected markets owing to 10% global job cuts by Elon Musk's EV firm

Tesla lay off: US, China worst affected markets owing to 10% global job cuts by Elon Musk's EV firm

Livemint

The 10% job cut by Elon Musk's Tesla is likely going to impact its biggest markets in the US and China

Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and China

The 10% global job cuts announced by Elon Musk's Tesla amid falling sales is likely to hit the US and China markets the most. The two biggest markets of the EV maker will witness lay offs in sales, tech, and engineering, reported Reuters citing sources.

CEO Elon Musk on Monday told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters that the company is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.

(More to come)

