In a fresh round of job cuts, Tesla CEO Elon Musk laid off two senior executives and would fire hundreds more employees at the electric vehicle maker amid declining sales, The Information reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of Tesla’s supercharger business, and Daniel Ho, head of the new vehicles programme, will leave on Tuesday morning.

Musk also plans to dismiss everyone working for Tinucci and Ho, including the roughly 500 employees who work in the supercharger group, the report said.

ALSO READ: Tesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving System

It also said Tesla's public policy team, which was led by former executive Rohan Patel, will also be dissolved.

“Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction," Musk wrote in an email to senior managers, the report said. “While some on exec staff are taking this seriously, most are not yet doing so."

Alongside the announcement of Tinucci’s departure, Musk also said that Tesla would continue to build some new supercharger stations, and finish those under construction.

Ho joined Tesla in 2013 and was a programme manager in the development of the Model S, the 3, and the Y before being put in charge of all new vehicles, while Tinucci had joined in 2018 as a senior product manager, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk snubs India in favour of China visit, meets Premier Li Qiang

Tesla had 140,473 employees globally as of end-2023.

Earlier this month, Tesla had announced the layoffs of more than 10 per cent of its workforce.

Earlier in April, in an effort to boost demand, Tesla had slashed prices by up to $2,000 on its vehicles such as the Model 3 and Model Y in several markets including the United States, China and Germany.

Elon Musk had also announced an event in August to unveil its "Robotaxi".

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!