Tesla layoffs: Elon Musk fires 2 senior executives, hundreds more to get pink slips as sales decline — report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to dismiss everyone working for the sacked senior executives, including the roughly 500 employees who work in the supercharger group, according to a report by The Information.
In a fresh round of job cuts, Tesla CEO Elon Musk laid off two senior executives and would fire hundreds more employees at the electric vehicle maker amid declining sales, The Information reported on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message