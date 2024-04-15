Elon Musk's Tesla lays off 14,000 global positions amid slowdown in EV demand: 'This will enable us...'
Tesla has said that the company plans to lay off ‘more than 10 percent’ of its global workforce amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand, Electrek—a US news portal dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy—reported on Monday citing an internal email sent to staff by CEO Elon Musk
