Active Stocks
Mon Apr 15 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.90 -1.59%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.90 -0.98%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 757.75 -1.17%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,078.80 -2.30%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.35 -0.08%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Elon Musk's Tesla lays off 14,000 global positions amid slowdown in EV demand: 'This will enable us...'
BackBack

Elon Musk's Tesla lays off 14,000 global positions amid slowdown in EV demand: 'This will enable us...'

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Tesla has said that the company plans to lay off ‘more than 10 percent’ of its global workforce amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand, Electrek—a US news portal dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy—reported on Monday citing an internal email sent to staff by CEO Elon Musk

Tesla has said that the company plans to lay off 'more than 10 percent' of its global workforce (AP)Premium
Tesla has said that the company plans to lay off 'more than 10 percent' of its global workforce (AP)

Leading electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has said that the company plans to lay off "more than 10 percent" of its global workforce amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand, Electrek—a US news portal dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy—reported on Monday citing an internal email sent to staff by CEO Elon Musk. 

The layoffs were needed after "rapid growth" that has led to “duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas", the Tesla CEO said in the internal email to staff, Electrek reported.

“There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle," Musk's memo added.

Tesla had 140,473 employees globally as of December 2023, its latest annual report shows.

It is important to note that the move comes about 10 days after the company reported a drop in first-quarter auto deliveries in a report.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Apr 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App