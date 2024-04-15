Leading electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has said that the company plans to lay off "more than 10 percent" of its global workforce amid a slowdown in electric vehicle demand, Electrek—a US news portal dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy—reported on Monday citing an internal email sent to staff by CEO Elon Musk.

The layoffs were needed after "rapid growth" that has led to “duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas", the Tesla CEO said in the internal email to staff, Electrek reported.

“There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle," Musk's memo added.

Tesla had 140,473 employees globally as of December 2023, its latest annual report shows.

It is important to note that the move comes about 10 days after the company reported a drop in first-quarter auto deliveries in a report.

