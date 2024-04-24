Tesla layoffs to save $1 billion annually, Elon Musk calls it 'necessary for next phase of growth'
Elon Musk-owned Tesla, which recently announced layoffs of some 14,000 workers, has also undertaken a recall of its Cybertruck due to an acceleration problem. The company's Q1 profits fall 55%.
Elon Musk-owned Tesla on Tuesday reported a big drop in its quarterly profits amid rising cutthroat electric vehicle market and layoffs. The world's top EV maker made $1.13 billion from January to March, down 55% from the year-ago quarter on revenues of $21.3 billion.