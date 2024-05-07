Tesla lays off more staff in software, service teams; plans to cut over 6,700 jobs: Report
According to internal emails obtained by Electrek, Tesla communicated these changes to its employees over the weekend, suggesting a major organizational reshuffle is underway.
Tesla, a leading global manufacturer of electric vehicles, has initiated a significant reduction in its workforce," tech publication Electrek reported on May 6. The layoffs impact the software, service, and engineering departments, signaling a major shift in the company's operational strategy.