Tesla may suffer from Twitter distraction

The question is what they will think if he starts saying less about Tesla and more about Twitter. Of course, there is no immediate suggestion that Mr. Musk will start to neglect the car maker, which even after the share sales will account for the largest chunk of his wealth by some distance. His leadership of space-exploration company SpaceX shows his unusual capacity to multitask. But just how much vision does one man have, and in how many different directions can it be focused?