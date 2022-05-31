Tesla might drive away from India’s electric ambitions

India wants EV sales to account for 30% of private cars and 70% of commercial vehicles by 2030, and has unveiled incentives for manufacturing as well as demand. But despite the obvious potential and rapid growth, EV car sales remain very small for now: just about 1% of total car sales, although two-wheeler EVs are more popular. The average price of cars sold in India is about 926,708 Indian Rupees ($12,000) according to data from JATO Dynamics, an automotive market research firm, versus the average cost of $52,200 for a Tesla.