Tesla Model Y experiencing production challenges: Elon Musk

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed in a leaked email written to company employees that there is an urgent need to address production challenges of electric car Model Y and it is top priority for the company.

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed in a leaked email written to company employees that there is an urgent need to address production challenges of electric car Model Y and it is top priority for the company.

"It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimise rectification needs. I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now," Musk wrote in the email seen by Business Insider.

"It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimise rectification needs. I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now," Musk wrote in the email seen by Business Insider. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Tesla is experiencing manufacturing and supply-chain difficulties related to the Model Y and employees have been urged to increase production of Model Y vehicles which may have suffered roadblocks due to the work suspension at the Fremont (California) plant in the US.

"Model Y, especially GA (stands for General Assembly), is the top priority for both production and manufacturing engineering. GA4 (stands for General Assembly Line 4) is also top priority for facility improvements. For those working in GA4, thank you for bearing with tough conditions. Will get better fast. I will be walking the line personally every week," Musk elaborated.

Model Y is Tesla's fully electric, mid-size SUV which can seat up to seven persons and boasts of dual-motor AWD capabilities. and

Musk earlier said he expects the Model Y to become the best-selling vehicle in Tesla's history.

"We are doing reasonably well with S, X, and 3, but there are production and supply chain ramp challenges with Model Y, as is always the case for new products," Musk said, referring to Tesla's other models.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.