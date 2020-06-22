Home >Companies >News >Tesla Model Y with 7-seats coming in early Q4, says Musk
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tesla Model Y with 7-seats coming in early Q4, says Musk

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2020, 10:33 AM IST Staff Writer

The company would allow first deliveries around October or November

Electric carmarker Tesla is all geared up to launch the seven-seater version of Model Y later this year. Tesla which currently produces fully-electric Model Y with five seats will launch the seven-seater "Probably early Q4", the Tesla CEO responded on a query on Twitter.

The compay would allow first deliveries around October or November.

It's still unclear what the production version of the Model Y with 7 seats will look like, but Tesla has certainly been looking at rear-facing seats recently, reports Electrek.

Earlier this month, Musk said that there is an urgent need to address production challenges of Model Y and it is top priority for the company.

"It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimise rectification needs. I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now," Musk wrote in an email seen by Business Insider.

Tesla is experiencing manufacturing and supply-chain difficulties related to the Model Y and employees have been urged to increase production of Model Y vehicles which may have suffered roadblocks due to the work suspension at the Fremont (California) plant in the US.

Musk earlier said he expects the Model Y to become the best-selling vehicle in Tesla's history.

For the first few years of the Model S, Tesla offered a rear-facing seat option to make the sedan a five-seater.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk. (Reuters)

Elon Musk developing floating spaceports to take humans to Moon, Mars

2 min read . 18 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout