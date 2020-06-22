Tesla Model Y with 7-seats coming in early Q4, says Musk

Electric carmarker Tesla is all geared up to launch the seven-seater version of Model Y later this year. Tesla which currently produces fully-electric Model Y with five seats will launch the seven-seater "Probably early Q4", the Tesla CEO responded on a query on Twitter.

The compay would allow first deliveries around October or November.

It's still unclear what the production version of the Model Y with 7 seats will look like, but Tesla has certainly been looking at rear-facing seats recently, reports Electrek.

Earlier this month, Musk said that there is an urgent need to address production challenges of Model Y and it is top priority for the company.

"It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimise rectification needs. I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now," Musk wrote in an email seen by Business Insider.

Tesla is experiencing manufacturing and supply-chain difficulties related to the Model Y and employees have been urged to increase production of Model Y vehicles which may have suffered roadblocks due to the work suspension at the Fremont (California) plant in the US.

Musk earlier said he expects the Model Y to become the best-selling vehicle in Tesla's history.

For the first few years of the Model S, Tesla offered a rear-facing seat option to make the sedan a five-seater.

