comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 21 2023 15:54:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.8 -0.39%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,553.6 -0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.95 -1.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.8 -1.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.4 -1.24%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report
Back
Breaking News

Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report

 1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:40 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Tesla plans to make and sell battery storage systems in India, seeking incentives to build a factory.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery is unveiled by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during an event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. Tesla Motors Inc unveiled Tesla Energy - a suite of batteries for homes, businesses and utilities - a highly-anticipated plan to expand its business beyond electric vehicles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery is unveiled by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during an event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. Tesla Motors Inc unveiled Tesla Energy - a suite of batteries for homes, businesses and utilities - a highly-anticipated plan to expand its business beyond electric vehicles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo (REUTERS)

Tesla is now looking to make and sell battery storage systems in India amid an ongoing push to enter the country. The Elon Musk-led company has reportedly drawn up plans and submitted a proposal seeking incentives to build a factory. The development comes amid talks to set up a new electric vehicle factory in India.

According to a Reuters report the company had held several meetings in New Delhi and proposed supporting the country's battery storage capabilities with its “Powerwall" system. The publication quoted unnamed sources to add that Indian officials have turned down calls for a number of incentives to set up a battery storage factory.

More to come…

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 07:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App