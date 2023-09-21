Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report

Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Tesla plans to make and sell battery storage systems in India, seeking incentives to build a factory.
Tesla is now looking to make and sell battery storage systems in India amid an ongoing push to enter the country. The Elon Musk-led company has reportedly drawn up plans and submitted a proposal seeking incentives to build a factory. The development comes amid talks to set up a new electric vehicle factory in India.