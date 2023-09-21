Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report
BREAKING NEWS

Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:40 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Tesla plans to make and sell battery storage systems in India, seeking incentives to build a factory.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery is unveiled by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during an event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. Tesla Motors Inc unveiled Tesla Energy - a suite of batteries for homes, businesses and utilities - a highly-anticipated plan to expand its business beyond electric vehicles. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

Tesla is now looking to make and sell battery storage systems in India amid an ongoing push to enter the country. The Elon Musk-led company has reportedly drawn up plans and submitted a proposal seeking incentives to build a factory. The development comes amid talks to set up a new electric vehicle factory in India.

According to a Reuters report the company had held several meetings in New Delhi and proposed supporting the country's battery storage capabilities with its “Powerwall" system. The publication quoted unnamed sources to add that Indian officials have turned down calls for a number of incentives to set up a battery storage factory.

More to come…

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 07:40 PM IST
