Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report

Tesla mulls construction of battery storage factory in India: Report1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Tesla plans to make and sell battery storage systems in India, seeking incentives to build a factory.
Tesla plans to make and sell battery storage systems in India, seeking incentives to build a factory.
Tesla is now looking to make and sell battery storage systems in India amid an ongoing push to enter the country. The Elon Musk-led company has reportedly drawn up plans and submitted a proposal seeking incentives to build a factory. The development comes amid talks to set up a new electric vehicle factory in India.
According to a Reuters report the company had held several meetings in New Delhi and proposed supporting the country's battery storage capabilities with its “Powerwall" system. The publication quoted unnamed sources to add that Indian officials have turned down calls for a number of incentives to set up a battery storage factory.
More to come…