Tesla must detail driver warnings, miles driven with autopilot, regulator says
SummaryThe National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Tesla to explain the process and rationale for many of its recall remedies.
A federal regulator wants Tesla to send more information regarding its Autopilot system tied to a December recall of more than two million vehicles, after crashes kept occurring after the recall.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more