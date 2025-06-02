Tesla not interested in manufacturing cars in India, but THESE four companies are — Check details

The Union Minister of Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, revealed that Tesla, the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is not interested in manufacturing its cars in India, reported the news agency PTI on Monday, 2 June 2025.

According to the Minister cited in the agency report, the EV giant is looking to sell its cars in the nation but is not willing to manufacture them in India.

“Tesla... They are more (interested) only to start showrooms. They are not interested to (start) manufacturing in India,” H D Kumaraswamy told the media in a press conference.

This comes forth as the Minister was speaking at the press conference to launch the new guidelines for the scheme to promote manufacturing of electric vehicles in India.

US President Donald Trump called out Tesla's move, and said that in case the EV-maker decides to build a factory in India, just to evade the tariffs of the nation, then it will be “unfair” to the US-based manufacturers.

“So far they (Tesla) have not shown interest. Tesla representative only participated in the first round of stakeholder discussions for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Cars in India. The company's representative was not part of the second and third round of the stakeholder deliberations,” an official aware of the development told the news agency.

Here are four other foreign automakers' plans Companies like Mercedes-Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai and Kia have shown interest in setting up manufacturing electric cars in India.

“Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Skoda, Hyundai, Kia, all these companies have already shown interest,” said Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the press conference on Monday.

This interest from the global auto giants came forth amid the ongoing discussions between the government and the industry on the “Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India.”

The window for companies to apply for their India entry will open in a couple of weeks, and the government awaits to see which companies actually apply under the scheme, reported the news agency, citing an official aware of the development.

The approved applicants would be required to make a minimum investment of ₹4,150 crore in India, in line with the provisions of the scheme, as per the agency report.