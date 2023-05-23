Tesla is offering more than $1300 discounts on some Model 3 cars in US2 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 07:59 AM IST
EV maker Tesla is offering discounts of more than $1,300 on some Model 3 cars in the US while the company is offering much steeper discount in Europe owing to growing global inventory.
Elon Musk-backed Tesla is offering steep discounts on some Model 3 cars in the US. Reportedly, the company is offering discounts of up to $1300 while the company has also raised prices for some cars. Earlier this month, Tesla was also offering discounts of up to $250 on Model 3 and Model Y cars. Model 3 cars now start at $40,240 while Model Y cars start at $47,490.
