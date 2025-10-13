Tesla offers cut-price new vehicles in Europe, trying to arrest sales decline
Summary
Tesla has started to offer lower-priced versions of its vehicles outside of the US
Tesla has introduced its new “Standard" Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in Europe, hoping lower-priced versions of its two most popular cars can arrest sales declines in the region.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story