Tesla on Autopilot crashes into stopped truck in Pennsylvania1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 10:56 AM IST
A Tesla vehicle that was operating on its Autopilot software crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Pennsylvania on Friday night, police said, adding to scrutiny of the automaker's driver assistance system.
