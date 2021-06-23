1 min read.Updated: 23 Jun 2021, 07:47 PM ISTReuters
Tesla does not have a showroom in Tibet, a remote and long-impoverished region. In its post, the company cited the ample sunlight in the mountainous area as behind the move
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc has opened a solar-powered charging station with on-site power storage in the Tibetan capital Lhasa, the company said in a Weibo post on Wednesday, its first such facility in China.
