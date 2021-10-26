OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tesla passes Facebook to become fifth-largest US public company
Listen to this article

Tesla Inc. has surpassed Facebook Inc. to become the fifth-largest publicly traded company in the U.S. 

The milestone, which it hit briefly on Friday, was solidified Monday after car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said it placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles. Tesla’s shares closed up 13%, the most since March, giving it a market value of $1.03 trillion.

Facebook, meanwhile, closed with a market value of $927 billion, below a high of about $1.08 trillion it hit in early September. Shares faced more pressure on Friday after a barrage of negative headlines, including weak results from social-media peer Snap Inc. Still, Facebook shares rebounded postmarket after it reported strong user growth and a plan to buy back up to $50 billion in stock.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout