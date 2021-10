Facebook, meanwhile, closed with a market value of $927 billion, below a high of about $1.08 trillion it hit in early September. Shares faced more pressure on Friday after a barrage of negative headlines, including weak results from social-media peer Snap Inc. Still, Facebook shares rebounded postmarket after it reported strong user growth and a plan to buy back up to $50 billion in stock.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}