Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells

Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Tesla said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4,680 battery cell
Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4,680 battery cell.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×