Tesla Power USA ties up with Indian Oil for battery sales in India.

Tesla Power USA ties up with Indian Oil for battery sales in India1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
With the EV market growing at an impressive CAGR of 49%, fuel pumps must be well-equipped and ready for the transition
With the EV market growing at an impressive CAGR of 49%, fuel pumps must be well-equipped and ready for the transition
New Delhi: Tesla Power USA and Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) have announced a strategic alliance for battery distribution and sales.
New Delhi: Tesla Power USA and Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) have announced a strategic alliance for battery distribution and sales.
“The partnership will enable Tesla Power USA batteries to potentially sell and service their batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, providing unmatched availability and convenience to purchase and service automotive batteries," the company said in a statement.
“The partnership will enable Tesla Power USA batteries to potentially sell and service their batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, providing unmatched availability and convenience to purchase and service automotive batteries," the company said in a statement.
This will be the first national-level tie-up with IOCL for battery distribution. To start with, Tesla Power batteries will be available at the IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region, which will be subsequently expanded to other states.
“Stressed on placing battery at ROs under TBA (Tyre Battery Accessories) concept, wherein it has to be emphasised in customer mindset that IOC fuel station is the correct place to go for any urgent or regular battery replacement / new purchase requirement,“ said Vigyan Kumar, executive director, I/C (RS-NE), IOCL.
The TBA concept of placing batteries at petrol stations has the potential to offer significant benefits to customers, including the convenience of getting battery replacement or new purchase along with refueling their car, saving them time and effort. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of battery options can make it easier for customers to find the right battery model for their car, reducing the hassle of searching for the correct battery model elsewhere.
The success of this partnership will pave the way for the replication of the TBA concept pan-India in a phased manner, making it easier for customers across the country to access battery-related services conveniently and reliably.
“We are honoured to partner with IOCL for distribution of Tesla Power batteries. This is the first time that automotive batteries will be available on a large scale at petrol pumps, similar to the western markets. Tesla Power currently has over 5000 distribution points in India that we aim to double in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA distribution reach of over 40,000; the largest for any battery brand in India," Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA, said.
“According to the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the country’s battery market would develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2021 to 2026. With the EV market growing at an impressive CAGR of 49%, fuel pumps must be well-equipped and ready for the transition. By 2030, there will be around 1 crore EV scooters alone on Indian roads. Tesla Power USA offers both lead-acid batteries and Lithium batteries, to cater to all segments of vehicles," he added.
To make customers aware of this new alliance, the products will be prominently displayed at the IOCL fuel pumps, and customers will receive a free fire extinguisher worth ₹600 with every purchase of four-wheeler batteries and a gift worth ₹250 with the purchase of two-wheeler batteries.
Tesla Power is also taking special care with after-sales service by providing a free tool kit and training to all designated employees at the fuel pump, ensuring that dealers are well-equipped and trained to give service to the customers.