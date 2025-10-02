Tesla Q3 deliveries rise 7%, reversing decline after Elon Musk backlash; automaker reports 497,099 units delivered

Tesla Inc. on Thursday posted a seven percent increase in third-quarter vehicle deliveries, marking a rebound after a string of declines in recent quarters.

The electric vehicle maker said it delivered 497,099 cars during the three-month period, reversing recent weakness that analysts had partly attributed to consumer pushback over CEO Elon Musk’s outspoken political views.

Tesla did not provide a regional sales breakdown, but industry trends indicate US deliveries played a significant role. Automakers have seen a surge in electric vehicle sales following the expiration of a federal tax credit under legislation backed by President Donald Trump.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk warned in July that the company could face a “rough” period in its financial results following the expiration of a federal electric vehicle tax credit. The incentive, which offered up to $7,500 per vehicle, officially phased out on September 30 under a fiscal package enacted by President Donald Trump in July.

Despite this, Tesla continues to report resilience in its deliveries. However, the company faces multiple headwinds, including rising competition from Chinese EV manufacturers and weaker-than-expected demand for the Cybertruck, Tesla’s futuristic stainless-steel pickup.

Musk has emphasized Tesla’s long-term growth potential, highlighting advances in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technology.