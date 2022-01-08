Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US: Elon Musk

Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US: Elon Musk

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk
1 min read . 06:50 AM IST Livemint

The 20% price rise comes less than two years since Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the U.S. price of its advanced driver assistant software dubbed "Full Self Driving" to $12,000 on Jan. 17.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the U.S. price of its advanced driver assistant software dubbed "Full Self Driving" to $12,000 on Jan. 17.

The 20% price rise comes less than two years since Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000 from $8,000 in 2020.

The 20% price rise comes less than two years since Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000 from $8,000 in 2020.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US." Musk tweeted.

Musk also added that the monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release.

"FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release," he tweeted.

Tesla has been expanding the release of a test version of its upgraded FSD software, a system of driving-assistance features - like automatically changing lanes and making turns, but the features do not make the vehicles autonomous.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!