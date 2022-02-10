Tesla recalls more vehicles as US agency increases scrutiny

In November, NHTSA said it was looking into a complaint from a California Tesla driver that the “Full Self-Driving" software caused a crash. The driver complained to the agency that a Model Y went into the wrong lane and was hit by another vehicle. The SUV gave the driver an alert halfway through the turn, and the driver tried to turn the wheel to avoid other traffic, according to the complaint. But the car took control and “forced itself into the incorrect lane," the driver reported. No one was hurt in the Nov. 3 crash.