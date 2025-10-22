Tesla recalls nearly 13,000 US vehicles over battery connection risk

Tesla is recalling 12,963 vehicles in the US citing a battery connection failure that may cause loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system due to reports of vehicles violating traffic laws, such as running red lights or driving into oncoming traffic.

The investigation covers about 2.9 million vehicles and focuses on 58 incidents that resulted in 14 crashes and 23 injuries.

It aims to determine if the system adequately warns drivers and provides sufficient time for intervention.