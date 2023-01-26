Tesla reports $24.3 bn Q4 revenue, expects to boost EV deliveries by 37 %1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 03:25 AM IST
The electric car maker, Tesla reported $24.32 billion revenue earned during October-December quarter in 2022. Now, the company is expected to increase vehicle deliveries by 37% this year to 1.8 million vehicles
Tesla Inc slightly beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, powered by record delivery of electric vehicles during the last three months of 2022.
