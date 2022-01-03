Tesla reports 87% growth in annual vehicle deliveries

Tesla hasn’t been immune to supply-chain problems, however. The company has run factories below capacity and, in February, briefly shut down its Fremont, Calif., plant because of parts shortages. It also delayed production of its all-electric pickup, dubbed the Cybertruck, and semitrailer truck. Mr. Musk has said those vehicles are now due to enter production at the end of this year and in 2023, respectively. He also said he planned to provide an updated product road map on the company’s next earnings call, expected in a few weeks.

