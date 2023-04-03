Tesla Reports Uptick in Vehicle Deliveries After Price Cuts
- The company delivered around 36% more vehicles to customers in the first quarter than it did a year earlier
Tesla Inc. delivered a record number of vehicles in the first three months of the year, when the company slashed prices to juice demand in a cooling car market.
Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker said Sunday that it delivered 422,875 vehicles to customers globally in the first quarter, up around 36% from the year before. The result also topped fourth-quarter deliveries by about 4% but fell short of the expectations of analysts surveyed by FactSet. They estimated the company would deliver around 432,000 vehicles in the first quarter.
It has been a volatile stretch for the world’s most valuable car company. Tesla’s stock recorded its worst annual performance on record in 2022, falling 65% before reversing some of those losses in 2023 as it demonstrated resilience in the face of economic uncertainty. Its shares closed the quarter at $207.46, around the level where they were trading last fall.
Tesla has more wiggle room than most auto makers to play with pricing, thanks to comparatively high operating margins—16.8% last year—and a robust cash cushion. However, the company hasn’t brought a new passenger vehicle to market in three years, a long gap by industry standards, and its least expensive offering starts above $40,000 in the U.S.
That has stoked concerns among some on Wall Street about Tesla’s ability to maintain its growth trajectory without cutting prices further. Tesla slashed prices across its lineup in January, reducing the cost of some vehicles by nearly 20%, and has continued to make adjustments since.
“In recent months Tesla has pivoted from being supply-constrained to being demand-constrained," Barclays analyst Dan Levy wrote in a recent note to investors, forecasting further price cuts from Tesla.
Mr. Musk, the company’s chief executive, suggested in January that orders picked up after Tesla cut prices. Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn acknowledged the price reductions would dent Tesla’s profitability while expressing confidence that Tesla’s margins would “remain healthy and industry-leading."
New-car sales in the U.S. are expected to have climbed around 5.7% in the first quarter to 3.5 million vehicles, compared with the same period in 2022, according to CoxAutomotive. Tesla doesn’t break out what portion of its deliveries were in the U.S.
Photos: The EV Rivals Aiming for Tesla’s Crown in China
Investors are poised to get a first look at how the price cuts are affecting Tesla’s balance sheet on April 19, when the company is scheduled to report first-quarter results. Wall Street expects first-quarter profit to slide to around $2.6 billion, from $3.3 billion for the first three months of 2022, despite an expected increase in sales, according to FactSet. Quarterly revenue is forecast to climb above $23 billion, from $18.8 billion a year earlier, FactSet data show.
Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers, Tesla’s more affordable offerings, made up around 97% of the company’s first-quarter deliveries. The remainder were Tesla’s luxury vehicles. The company didn’t disclose having sold any semitrailer trucks in the period.
Many U.S. customers who bought Tesla’s more affordable models in the first quarter qualified for a $7,500 tax credit, thanks to a law that lifted an earlier production cap preventing Teslas from qualifying. New criteria for that tax-credit program are expected to limit eligibility beginning later this month.
Tesla has said it expects buyers of its base-level Model 3 will no longer qualify for the full credit once those rules take effect.
Tesla has suggested that it aims to deliver around 1.8 million vehicles this year, or around 37% more than it did in 2022. The company has been aiming to increase deliveries by an average of 50% annually. To that end, it is planning a new manufacturing plant near the industrial hub of Monterrey, in northern Mexico. Tesla already produces cars in the U.S., China and Germany. The company also has been aiming to bring the Cybertruck pickup to market later this year. That would bring its current lineup of passenger models to five.