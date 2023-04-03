Tesla Reports Uptick in Vehicle Deliveries After Price Cuts

Tesla has suggested that it aims to deliver around 1.8 million vehicles this year, or around 37% more than it did in 2022. The company has been aiming to increase deliveries by an average of 50% annually. To that end, it is planning a new manufacturing plant near the industrial hub of Monterrey, in northern Mexico. Tesla already produces cars in the U.S., China and Germany. The company also has been aiming to bring the Cybertruck pickup to market later this year. That would bring its current lineup of passenger models to five.