Tesla requires suppliers to avoid made-in-China parts for US cars
Raffaele Huang , Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Nov 2025, 05:33 pm IST
This year’s U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports pushed the EV maker to accelerate its strategy of cutting China-made components out of its U.S. production.
BEIJING : Tesla is now requiring its suppliers to exclude China-made components in the manufacturing of its cars in the U.S., a fresh example of the fallout from deepening geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
