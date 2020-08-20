Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Tesla resumes rally to touch $2,000 ahead of stock split
FILE PHOTO:The relentless rally led Tesla to split the stock in order to make it more accessible to individual holders

Tesla resumes rally to touch $2,000 ahead of stock split

1 min read . 11:01 PM IST Bloomberg

Tesla Inc.’s market value has surpassed retail behemoth Walmart Inc. after an astounding surge in the electric vehicle maker’s shares over the past five months

The stock, which touched a low of about $350 in March, has almost quintupled since then and briefly crossed $2,000, nearly 10 times the level it was trading at this time last year. Tesla shares jumped as much as 6.6% on Thursday, reaching the all-time intraday high. The stock has closed at records on three of the past four trading days.

The relentless rally led Tesla to split the stock in order to make it more accessible to individual holders, a move that can drive up demand for the shares. The stock will start trading on the five-for-one split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31. Each stockholder of record by the close of business on Friday Aug. 21 will receive four additional shares of common stock for each one they currently own.

Tesla’s valuation is currently about $372.5 billion, while Walmart is hovering around $370.8 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

