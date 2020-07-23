Tesla's $200 billion question remains unanswered

The second-quarter earnings won’t, however, settle the debate about whether demand for Tesla cars is starting to tail off in important markets. While Musk says this isn’t a problem, the company has been cutting prices in North America and China. His explanation is that the cheaper the cars are, the more people will buy them. So long as the company remains “slightly profitable" and avoids going “bankrupt" — in his words — then he sounds happy to sacrifice a bit of profit margin to drive growth.