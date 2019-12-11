FRANKFURT: Tesla plans to build 500,000 electric vehicles a year at its new factory on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Last month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk announced that a site in Gruenheide, Brandenburg, had been chosen to build Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that Tesla will invest up to 4 billion euros in the plant.

Tesla's Gigafactory will create 10,000 jobs, Bild said, citing planning documents to develop the site which is as large as 420 soccer pitches.

Construction will start in 2020, the newspaper reported. Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

